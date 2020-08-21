South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Dealing in Drugs in Kensington and Khayelitsha

20 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Our efforts to bring perpetrators of drug-related crimes to book produced a successful outcome with the arrests of two suspects in unrelated incidents.

On Tuesday (2020-08-18), members attached to Kensington SAPS acted on information when they descended upon a residence in Glyder Crescent, Kensington. They searched the premises and discovered 80 mandrax tablets with an undetermined value. A 56-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested for dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, on that same day, members attached to Khayelitsha SAPS acted on information when they decided to search the premises at Njongo Street, Site C, Khayelitsha. Upon searching, they found 18 small straws containing tik with an undetermined value. Furthermore, an undisclosed amount of cash was discovered. A 53-year-old suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in court soon.

