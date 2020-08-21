Zimbabwe: Bail Ruling for Journalist Chin'ono Reserved to Monday

Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on 20 August 2020 reserved ruling in the fresh bail application by journalist Hopewell Chin'ono to Monday, 24 August 2020.

Meanwhile, the State represented by prosecutors Whisper Mabhaudhi and Tendai Shonhayi, and the defence team led by Advocate Taona Nyamakura were asked to file their written closing submissions by end of day tomorrow, 21 August 2020.

Chin'ono, in custody since 20 July 2020, is facing charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.