Nigeria: My Focus Not On 2023 Presidency - Fayemi

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Wednesday, said his focus is to uplift the state and not the 2023 presidency.

Reacting to his campaign posters on social media, he urged the public to disregard them.

The poster with APC logo that read, 'Support His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for President 2023', was sponsored by the chairman of Ikere Local Government Area of the state, Mr Femi Ayodele.

Ayodele, said designed the posters to show his unalloyed and uncompromising loyalty to Fayemi against insinuation that he was working against him.

But while reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, the governor said the sponsor was only expressing a mere personal opinion.

"My principal was focused on governance and how to uplift Ekiti in terms of infrastructural, economic and social development instead of issues around 2023 elections," he said.