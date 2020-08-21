Nigeria: Hoodlums Attack Herdsman, Kill 27 Cows in Kogi

20 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Oyewale

Lokoja — No fewer than 27 cows were killed while at least seven others were declared missing when hoodlums attacked a Fulani herdsman in his house in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State

The victim of the attack, Mallam Lawal Ahamadu, told journalists in Lokoja, the state capital yesterday, that the attackers, who were mostly youths, came with dangerous weapons to eliminate the entire members of his family and his cows, which were the source of his livelihood.

The herdsman explained that the armed hoodlums invaded his house located at Ogodo area of Ankpa on July 30 and August 16 to carry out the dastardly act.

Ahmadu said that the youths, who were armed with guns, knives and other dangerous weapons, had earlier attacked his house on July 30 and made away with nine big cows.

He explained that the hoodlums again invaded his house on August 16, carted away 16 cows and shot seven others.

The herdsman pointed out that the attackers came in three tricycles on the two occasions, noting that the hoodlums also butchered the cows in his presence and used the tricycles to carry the meat to unknown destination.

He also lamented that two of the seven cows shot by the attackers died few days later, bringing the total number of cows killed to 27.

Ahmadu added that he has been rendered hopeless as the hoodlums left only five young cows for him, stressing that he does not know how to feed his three wives and children.

He stated that he had reported the incidents to the police, the community head, Kogi State Vigilante Service, the local government administrator, and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACABAN).

The Secretary of the Kogi State chapter of the MACBAN, Mr. Abubakar Adamu, told journalists that the matter had been taken up with the state government and the state police command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, also confirmed the incidents, disclosing that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks.

Aya said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ayuba Ede, had ordered additional deployment of policemen to protect the area and forestall another attack on the herdsman.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Tanzania's Yanga Sacks Coach After 'Dogs and Monkeys' Rant
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.