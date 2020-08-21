Africa: Buhari Asks AU, UN to Back Tough Action On Mali Junta

M. Jumanne/Deutsche Welle
A caricature of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, known as IBK, being thrown off a chair by a soldier.
21 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appealed to the United Nations and the African Union to continue to support the tough steps being taken by the ECOWAS to restore civil administration in Mali and return sanity.

He made the appeal during an Extraordinary Virtual Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government convened after the military coup d'etat that happened in Mali on Tuesday.

He said the action of the military ran counter to the letter and spirit of ECOWAS Protocol on good governance and democracy in which unconstitutional change of governments was prohibited.

"The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy which have grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa.

"The action of the military in Mali has regrettably hoisted on us as a sub-region, the need to decide the options that will be consistent with the provisions of the Protocol on Good Governance and Democracy, which ECOWAS, AU, and the UN subscribe to. In this context, therefore, Nigeria subscribes to the under-listed recommendations for action by our organisation:

"(a) President Keita and other detainees should be released unconditionally and with immediate effect. (b) Nigeria supports the efforts of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, for wider regional and continental consultations, especially on the possibility of detaching ECOWAS and AU troops with the UN Mission in Mali, to protect State Institutions and also act as first layer of defence in the country to help preserve and protect lives and property."

He said the Special Envoy appointed to mediate, former President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, along with Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, President of ECOWAS Commission, was to visit Mali to convey the ECOWAS leaders' decisions.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
West Africa Threatens to Sanction Mali's Parties
Mali Opposition Rejects Unity Govt Proposal
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.