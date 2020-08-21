Ghana: New Office Complex for Cantonment Divisional Police Headquarters Inaugurated

A new four-storey office complex for the Cantonment Divisional Police headquarters was yesterday inaugurated in Accra.

It has among others, a male and female cell, an armoury, conference hall for training officer and a kitchen to help boost operation duties at the Command.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said the government was resolute in partnering with appropriate stakeholders in solving the accommodation and logistical constraints of the security services.

"Since coming into office, government has supplied over 700 vehicles to the Police Service with many more on the way," he added

Dr Bawumia said the government had acquired three helicopters for police operations with six personnel currently undergoing aviation and flying training in South Africa.

The Vice President said the officers have successfully completed their training, and were due to return soon, adding that an Air Wing Unit has been formed at the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to take care of the aviation needs of the service.

He said government signed a public-private partnership agreement in 2008, between the GPS, Goldkey Properties Limited and Alema Properties for the construction of a residential accommodation for the GPS at Cantonments barracks in Accra.

Dr Bawumia assured the police service that personnel will continue to retire under the CAP 30 pension scheme as well as the CI.76.

"Police Service has a policy which ensures that personnel who have not been provided with accommodation and their rent on their own are reimbursed through monthly rent allowances", he said.

He urged the personnel to ensure maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the building.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, commended the government for its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of personnel of the service.

The IGP commended past IGPs for their contribution towards the building project.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh assured the public that the GPS was taking steps to ensure peace during the December 7 polls, and called for the collaboration of relevant stakeholders in ensuring security in the country.