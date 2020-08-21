Ghana: Patrick Allotey Free to Box

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has lifted the six-month suspension it splashed on boxer, Patrick Allotey.

The former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa super lightweight champion was caught on camera assaulting a fan during the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on January 26.

He was subsequently suspended on February 6, after giving the boxer a hearing in which he expressed remorse at the incident.

In a letter dated August 17, 2020 and signed by secretary general of the GBA, Mr Patrick Johnson, the Association said having served the six-month ban imposed on Patrick Allotey in February 2020 for misconduct in the wake of the Accra Sports Stadium incident, the GBA hereby recalls him to resume his career as a professional boxer.

The GBA wished him well on his return and hoped that this punishment will mark a new chapter in his career.