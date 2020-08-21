Ghana: Producer Price Inflation Rate for July Drops Marginally to 9.3 Per Cent

21 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate for July this year dropped marginally to 9.3 per cent from 9.5 per cent in June.

This represents a month-on-month change rate of 1.7 per cent and a 0.2 percentage decrease in the July PPI relative to the rate recorded in June this year.

The Ghana Statistical Service, in a press statement copied to the Ghanaian Times on Wednesday, attributed the marginal decrease in the entire industry inflation rate from 9.5 per cent in June 2020 to 9.3 per cent in July 2020 to the decrease in inflation rate of the utility sub-sector.

The statement explained that the mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 38.2 per cent followed by the utilities sub-sector with 5.8 per cent.

It said the manufacturing sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of 4.4 per cent.

"With respect to the monthly changes, mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest inflation of 7.2 per cent, followed by manufacturing sub-sector, 0.8 per cent," it said.

"The decrease in the utility sub-sector inflation rate from 12 per cent in June 2020 to 5.8 per cent in July 2020 was as a result of base drift effect. The base drift was as a result of increases in electricity prices by 11.2 per cent and water by 8.0 per cent in July 1, 2019," the statement said.

It explained that the manufacture of rubber and plastic products recorded the highest inflation rate of 16.6 per cent, while the manufacture of coke, refined petroleum products and nuclear fuel recorded the least inflation rate of -4.0 per cent.

The statement said the Utility sub-sector recorded no inflation in the month of July 2020.

The producer inflation rate in the petroleum sub-sector for July 2020, the statement said, climbed from -4.5 in June to -4.0 per cent in July.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
I'm Still Alive! Nigerian Actor Baba Suwe Dismisses Death Rumours
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.