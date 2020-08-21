Ghana: 2 Suspected Burglars Nabbed While Selling Stolen Taxi Cab

21 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons, who allegedly attempted to sell a stolen vehicle and other valuables at the Kokomba Market in Accra, have been arrested by the police.

Evans Atobrah, 24, also known as T' Boy, and Joseph Twumasi Ankrah, 19, also called Opanka, both unemployed, are in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday about the crime.

She said at dawn of August 19, 2020, while the occupants of a house at Teiman were fast asleep, the two suspects unlawfully broke into their residence through a window and made away with some valuables. including a saloon car. a 43 -inch LG TV Set, an Infinix Mobile Phone and GH¢ 685.00 cash.

"On the same day, around 10 a.m, the police gathered intelligence that some two young men were offering a Voleex C30 saloon taxi-cab with registration number GN 2309-12 suspected to have been stolen for sale at Komkomba market," she added.

DSP Tenge said a team of personnel were dispatched to the said location and arrested the suspects.

She said it turned out that the vehicle was one of the items which had earlier been stolen during the night burglary at Teiman.

The police PRO said the suspects would soon be arraigned.

