Ghana: Mahama - NDC Won't Take Volta Votes for Granted

Ho-Bankoe — Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not at any cost take the votes of the people of the Volta Region for granted.

He gave the assurance that the NDC, when returned to power, would continue with all the infrastructural development projects it initiated in the region and other parts of the country, but were abandoned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Mahama, who is also the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 general election, made the remarks at the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe in the Volta Region during a courtesy call on the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV on Wednesday, as part of his ongoing campaign tour.

Mr Mahama affirmed that the Ho Airport would become operational as soon as the NDC took back the helm of affairs of the nation.

Touching on the economy, Mr Mahama cited the recent cases of the collapsed banks and said that could never be a testimony of an improved economy.

Apart from that, the former president said there was monumental evidence all over the country of how the NDC utilised monies it borrowed on behalf of the country during its tenure of office, unlike the NPP which he described as "a government of consumption".

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama mentioned the recent discrimination against Ewes in some parts of the country by the groups which sought to exclude them from taking part in the just-ended voters' registration exercise, saying those nasty trends were not in the national interest.

"The NDC will treat all Ghanaians as Ghanaians, because no Ghanaian is a better Ghanaian than other Ghanaians," Mr Mahama insisted.

He said that the forthcoming general elections were very critical for salvaging the future of young Ghanaians, and putting the country's destiny back on a proper course, adding that the maltreatment of some Ghanaians and some shop owners will all end with the return of the NDC.

On his part, Togbe Afede said that the politicisation of development programmes affect lives, and pointed out that it was through unity that the nation could be turned into a glorious state.

He said that Ghana was endowed with energetic and youthful population as well as natural resources, which require inclusive planning for accelerated development.

Togbe Afede, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, further expressed misgivings over the recent violence in parts of the country against Ewes, and accused 'stakeholders' of refusing to face the realities.

Togbe Afede entreated all and sundry to uphold the truth at all times, saying that was the foundation for love, respect, unity and justice.

Earlier in the day, Mr Mahama visited the Ho Central Market, where he was mobbed by the market women.