Mauritius: A Group of 18 Temporary Prison Officers Take Oath of Allegiance

press release

An oath-taking ceremony for 18 Temporary Prison Officers, including four women, was held, this morning, at the Prison Training School, in Beau Bassin. The new recruits also received certificates during the event in the presence of the Commissioner of Prisons, Mr Mario Nobin.

The new recruits have undergone a six-month training at the Prison Training School and were exposed to basic prison duties and drills. The training covered topics such as human rights, first aid, response to emergencies, self-defence, prevention of suicide and self-harm, customer care, substance abuse, communication skills, HIV/AIDS, and listening and counselling techniques.

In his address, Mr Nobin commended the Temporary Prison Officers for having shown courage and devotion throughout the intensive training as well as for embracing the profession of a Prison Officer. He made an appeal to the new recruits to be responsible, demonstrate preparedness as well as cultivate a sense of belonging throughout their career for them to make it successful.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Prisons encouraged the new recruits to carry out their duties diligently and with honesty. The oath of allegiance sworn in by the new recruits, he recalled, means that they have taken a commitment before their families and Mauritius to serve their country loyally and with a high level of integrity. Therefore, he urged the Temporary Prison Officers to be vigilant and daring in performing their duties, such as keeping detainees in a safe and humane custody, while assisting them to lead a lawful life upon release.

Mr Nobin also dwelt on the strong dedication shown by the prison staff including commitment to the notion of service and vision for a safer Mauritius and for best correctional practices. He also wished the new recruits a safe and honourable career.