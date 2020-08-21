Malawi: Minister Kaliati Donates to Family With 6 Children With Disabilities

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati has donated maize flour and other basic necessities to a family with six children with disabilities in Senior Chief Nkoola in Machinga.

The minister visited the family after reading the story about the family on social media.

In an interview, Kaliati said it was touching to see six children from the same household having various forms of disabilities.

The first twins have hearing impairment and cannot talk and walk; two other children have hearing impairment and cannot talk, but are able to walk and two others have hearing impairment.

"It is not normal for six children from the same family to have disabilities. This calls for divine intervention," said Kaliati.

She asked Chief Nkoola to allocate a piece of land to the family to construct a disability-friendly house.

"We call upon those who may wish to extend a hand to this family to come forward through my ministry and take part in assisting the family," said Kaliati.

Chief Nkoola said he posted the family's story on social media to ask for help.

"I am grateful to see that the minister has reacted swiftly to calls for help," he said.

The children's father, Omar Chisale, said they have been going to various hospitals to seek help.

He said: "The condition of my children has affected me as I cannot go to search for money because they need much of our attention.

"My wife alone cannot properly look after six children with disabilities."

Chisale said although the first twins were born in 2004, none of them has been to school because of walking challenges

