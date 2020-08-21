Malawi: Motorists Decry Non-Functional Traffic Lights in Mzuzu City

Motorists in Mzuzu City have expressed concern over non-functional traffic lights, saying the situation poses a threat to road users.

In an interview, Watson Mtekesa, a driver, said the absence of traffic lights is causing traffic jams in the city.

"During peak hour, motorists fail to give way to other travellers. The situation can also cause accidents," he said.

He also said other road users such as pedestrians and bicycle taxi operators delay on the road as they are not given a chance to pass.

A taxi operator, Jack Magawa has since appealed to Mzuzu City Council to fix the problem.

In a separate interview, Mzuzu City Council spokesperson McDonald Gondwe said they are in the process of reforming many areas such as transportation, road infrastructure, street lights and traffic lights in the city.

"We admit that the absence of traffic lights inconveniences road users because of lack of guidance. The council fixed the lights early this year, but three weeks later, they developed another fault," he said.

