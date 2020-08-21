Malawi: When Will Govt Act On Illegal Vending in Malawi Cities?

21 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mike Fiko

Scenes of illegal vending along, and sometimes, in the middle of the street in our cities, are becoming increasingly appalling.

Appalling to a point where driving is becoming difficult and, we know, there have been reports of people having their valuables snatched.

The vendors are all over and often you feel as if it's a mob, all poised to get your attention--and if you don't give it, sometimes, you earn yourself a dose of insult or two.

I want to believe that we are a republic of order, one where things must be happening according to specific laws governing our land. The chaotic streets we are enduring caused by a spree of illegal vending are a sharp contrast to how we must be behaving as an orderly nation.

In fact, the scenes smack a certain level of leadership failure on part of those responsible to enforce order in our land.

This is why it is very right, at this juncture, to remind those responsible--in this case Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security; to stand up and do the needful.

Not so long ago, late president Bingu Wa Mutharika cleaned our streets of illegal vending because he knew that was the right and legal thing to do.

His successors, however, slumped into inactivity and hell broke loose again to the weird level we are witnessing today.

It is my hope that President Lazarus Chakwera will make sure that this kind of lawlessness doesn't go unaddressed. We are a nation of order. Let's say no to illegal vending.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

