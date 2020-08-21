Malawi: Nankhumwa Says Over 1 Million People May Lose Jobs in Malawi Over Covid Crisis - Donates Ppe

Leader of opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has said it is the responsibility of any capable individuals to support government in its fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic because its further spread is catastrophic for the Malawi economy and the population.

He said this on Thursday, August 20, 2020 after he donated assorted Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to medical personnel at Thumbwe, Milepa, Ndunde health centres in Chiradzulu and at Chisitu Health Centre in Mulanje.

The donation included thousands of face masks, plastic buckets of different sizes, hand sanitizers and soap.

Nankhumwa said it was extremely important that the fight against Covid-19 must start with ensuring that the health personnel are safe.

"I wish to reiterate that our health workers, who are the frontline soldiers against Covid-19, are doing a commendable job in saving lives and helping the country flatten the curve. They need support from all of us and not government alone," said Nankhumwa, who also serves as Vice President for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) responsible for Southern Region.

He said recently, the Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda made an appeal to capable organizations and individuals to join government in providing PPE because the battle against COVID-19 is certainly overwhelming.

"I decided to make this humble donation in response to that appeal by government. Let's all support government in this fight. Any small contribution would make a huge difference," he said.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Nankhumwa challenged government to come up with short and medium term policy interventions to avert loss of jobs due to COVID-19 related retrenchments.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has spread with alarming rate, bringing economic activity, not only in Malawi but the entire world, to a near-standstill.

"Many Malawians are at heightened risk of unemployment as companies are laying off workers as production has slowed and completely stopped in some instances.

"Recent statistics indicate that over 300,000 people have lost jobs since the outbreak started and projections indicate that over 1 million people may lose jobs by December this year. These figures are alarming and government needs to move quickly to arrest the trend," said Nankhumwa, suggesting that government would come with various policies to incentivize businesses and companies such as tax waivers and holidays in order to keep workers in employment.

Mulanje District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Alinafe Kalanga, Medical Supervisor at Ndunde Health Centre Barak Limano and Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu East Joseph Nomale thanked Nankhumwa "for his selfless gesture".

