South Africa: Water and Sanitation Urges Gauteng Water Users to Use Water Sparingly Despite Healthy Dam Levels

20 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Water users in Gauteng are warned to exercise restraint even as the overall levels of the Gauteng water reservoir leaped to higher levels this week, surpassing the levels of last year during the same week.

Whereas the levels of the overall levels of the dams in Gauteng sat at 90.0% during the same time last year, they have surged up to 98.0%. In the previous week, the levels neared the 100% at 98.8%

Despite a decline this week, the Bon Accord Dam is at full capacity as it presently hovers at 104.8%. This is down from last week's 105.1% but higher compared to the levels of 101.8% during the same time last year.

Unchanged for the second successive week but in a firm state, the Rietvlei and Roodeplaat dams are at 99.8% and 100.2% respectively. At the same time last year, the Rietvlei Dam stood impressively at 81.8% as the Roodeplaat Dam remained secure at 96.7%.

Meanwhile, the Bronkhorstspruit Dam fell from 96.7% last week to 94.9% this week. This is higher when view against the levels of 83.6% during a comparative period last year.

The Department of Water and Sanitation urges water users in Gauteng not to be lulled by the current levels of the dams but to press ahead with efforts to save as much water as possible. The Department believes that a change in patterns of water usage is central to making sure that dam levels remain in a stable position.

The Department further warns that because of the erratic weather conditions in the country, the collective action to save water should become ingrained in the daily activities of community members and the businesses.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

