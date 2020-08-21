Nigeria: Recruitment - Nigeria Police Announce Date for Screening

21 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

As one of its processes in recruiting 10,000 constables, the Nigerian police force has scheduled physical and credential sccreening for August 24 to September 6.

According to the force's spokesperson, Frank Mba, the screening is in continuation of the ongoing recruitment.

"All candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise are to proceed for physical and credential screening scheduled to hold between 24th August, 2020 and 6th September, 2020, across the federation," he said.

The screening exercise will take place at designated locations across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr Mba added that the screening and other activities touching on the recruitment exercise will be carried out in strict compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has reiterated that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.

The IGP assured that the process will be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and accountability.

"He advises the applicants to be wary of online impostors, scammers and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to dupe innocent applicants. The IGP however warns that anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted," Mr Mba said, quoting the police boss.

Requirements

The applicants are to appear at the various screening venues in their clean white T-shirts and shorts with the following mandatory basic requirements:

i. National Identity Number (NIN);

ii. Original and duplicate copies of credentials - O' Level Result(s), Certificate of Origin and Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age - neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached;

iii. Printout of application submission confirmation page

iv. Duly completed Guarantor's form

Any candidate who fails to present the above-mentioned, will not be considered for the screening, the spokesperson emphasised.

