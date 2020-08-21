Kenya: Meru MCAs Urge Government to End Somalia Miraa Impasse

The Igembe Members of County Assembly Caucus has called for a sustainable solution to the miraa trade stalemate in Somalia terming the current arrangement unpredictable.

The 22 elected and nominated MCAs from Igembe Central, Igembe South and Igembe North sub-counties want the government to look for more miraa markets in the continent to cushion farmers from the volatility of the Mogadishu market.

Attempts by traders to lobby Somali government to reopen trade as well calls for reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border have not borne fruits.

The Nyambene Miraa Traders Association (Nyamita) has also been pushing the government to allow crossborder trade with Somalia to allow transportation of miraa by road.

Nyamita chairman Kimathi Munjuri said if allowed, they can export more than 20 tonnes of miraa to Somalia daily.

He said this would have been a shot in the arm for farmers and traders who have lost the entire daily supply of 50 tonnes by air.

"Our plan is to sell the miraa through the border towns of Mandera, Elwak, Kiunga, Dagare, Kolbio, Dif and Hagadera. Our trading partners in Somalia are ready for business but the Kenyan government has refused to allow us trade at the border," Mr Munjuri said.

However, the ministry of interior and coordination of the national government rejected the proposal saying the border with Somalia was officially closed.

The MCAs led by Athiru Gaiti ward representative Adamson Muriki said the region's economy was feeling the heat of the ban with many people unable to earn a living.

"We will not allow miraa to continue to be used as a campaign tool where senior politicians pose for photos with bundles when they want votes. This is the time we want to hear the voice of those politicians. The government must rise up and ensure there is a consistent market for miraa just like they do with other cash crops," Mr Muriki said.

Ntunene MCA Jadiel Mauta said there was a need for Kenya to engage the regional economic blocs to open up its borders for miraa.

They also accused MPs from the region of abandoning the electorate and failing to lobby hard to ensure miraa trade resumes.

"We do not understand how our national representatives can remain silent and divided when the economic mainstay of the Igembe people is crumbling. The government should take up this matter seriously and provide a lasting solution," Mauta said.

He called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to move in and resolve the occasional diplomatic tiffs with Somalia that continue to hurt miraa trade.

"However, if the government was more proactive to look for new markets, we could not be living at the mercy of one buyer. As things stand, many families have been impoverished by the loss of the miraa market. Many will have difficulties raising school fees when schools resume," he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said it was engaging Somalia to outline plans on how best to normalize miraa trade.

The ban on Miraa in Somalia has been blamed on lack of a balance of trade between Kenya and her neighbour.

Currently, nearly 100 percent of the miraa is only exported to Somalia leaving traders vulnerable to diplomatic and trade disputes between the two countries.