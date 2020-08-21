South Africa: Gender Equality On Launch of Commitment for Gender Equality in South African Media

press release

This Women's Month, UN Women South Africa and the GIZ - Partnerships for Prevention of Violence against Women and Girls programme (PfP) call on the media and entertainment industry to commit to actively fighting gender-based violence (GBV) and promote gender equality by signing the 'Statement of Commitment for Gender Equality in South African Media'.

"As we grapple as a society to address the scourge of GBV and unequal gender dynamics, a key sector that is often overlooked is the media and creative industry. These industries hold the power to influence how we view ourselves and society at large" says Anne Githuku Shongwe, UN Women Representative for UN Women's South Africa Multi-Country Office (SAMCO).

The voluntary statement motivates South African news and entertainment media organisations and practitioners to reflect and take on the roles and responsibilities that come with the influence they hold. It is meant to guide the way for signatories to become a positive force in this country's struggle with gender inequality and GBV.

In partnership with industry, civil society, government and regulatory bodies the Step It Up for Gender Equality in South African Media project formulated the 'Statement of Commitment for Gender Equality in the South African Media', including commitments around the themes: "Gender Sensitive Reporting", "Un-Stereotyping Entertainment and Storytelling" and "Creating a Safe and Equal Space 'Behind the Scenes'".

'The time for increased commitment and action is now, this statement is a bold and practical response to the crisis we face in South Africa. We invite media and creative industries to scale up their focus on women's rights and gender equality issues through high-quality coverage and editorial decisions, complemented by gender-sensitive corporate practices' says Ms. Githuku Shongwe.

Joan Moeketsi, Component Manager SA for the PfP programme says "As GIZ, we are committed to preventing GBV through various initiatives. This launch intends to bring South African media stakeholders together to play a more conscious role in preventing the scourge of GBV and discrimination built upon unhealthy gender stereotypes".

The statement will be officially launched with a virtual Women's Month event on the 26th of August. The event will include influential media personalities, SANEF's Executive Director Dr Kate Skinner, Healthe News CEO Portia Kobue and an opening address by the Commission for Gender Equality's Chairperson Ms. Tamara Mathebula.