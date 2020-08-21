West Africa: Mali Coup May Give Islamists Their First Political Foothold in the Sahel

analysis

Since the last coup in Mali, the country has undergone a dramatic shift from the secular socialist society that marked the post-independence period to 1991, to emerging as a deeply religious society. Behind this new-found religiosity are two prominent imams, Mahmoud Dicko and Bouyé Haïdara.

News of a coup in West Africa was commonplace in the 1980s and 1990s, but in the last two decades it is a sufficiently rare event to make world headlines, especially when the two last coups in West Africa happened in the same country - Mali.

Colonel-Major Ismaël Wagué, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force, emerged at a press conference on state television on 19 August announcing that the Comité national du salut du peuple (CNSP) had taken control. Dressed in military fatigues, Wagué pledged to stabilise the country. The new military rulers introduced a curfew, dissolved the national assembly and promised a fresh transition to civilian rule.

The coup is the culmination of a series of popular protests similar to those seen recently in Algeria, and in Sudan. Since early June, people have been taking to the streets countrywide after Friday prayers to call for change. In Bamako these protests were initially...