South Africa: Drugs Seized in Richards Bay

21 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Border policing by police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man and the recovery of heroin powder.

Police conducted an intelligence driven operation targeted at preventing and confiscating drugs that were smuggled into the country through the Richards Bay Harbour. Police arrested a 30-year-old man and recovered heroin powder with an estimated street value of R400 000. The suspect was arrested for possession of drugs and was taken to the Richards Bay police station for processing. He is expected to appear at the Richards Bay Magistrates Court today. The Home Affairs Department was alerted about the arrest.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the arrest and the recovery of drugs.

