South Africa: DA Clarifies Sensational and False Reports On DA MP, Tsepo Mhlongo

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has taken note of the disingenuous and sensational media reports related to an incident in the National Assembly involving DA Member of Parliament (MP), Tsepo Mhlongo. The DA would like to set the record straight in this regard in order to assist the media in reporting on the matter accurately.

Mr Mhlongo was at a Pick n Pay grocery store, and an EFF MP's assumption that he was in a TOPS liquor store has now falsely been accepted as fact.

Due to the unprecedented outrage directed towards Mr Mhlongo, he has now been forced to go as far as to compile an affidavit to prove that he was not in a liquor store.

The DA in no way justifies Mr Mhlongo not being fully attentive while being on the virtual sitting. It is for this reason that Mr Mhlongo was duly reprimanded before the Party's parliamentary caucus, where he apologized for the offence that he has caused to the public.

The DA is however deeply disappointed and disturbed by the media sensationalising this incident without interrogating the facts.

While we respect the media's responsibility to hold MPs to account, the level of interest shown in this matter by the press is unfortunate in light of a recent incident in Parliament where a male ANC MP hurled abuse at a DA MP when she shared her personal account of the sexual assault she suffered as a child. The MP also proceeded with threats of violence towards myself and my colleague, Phumzile Van Damme, all during a Women's Day debate.

The press has remained mostly silent on the despicable and sexist behaviour by this male MP and has instead chosen to sensationalise a factually incorrect incident.