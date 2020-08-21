Congo-Kinshasa: More Ebola Cases Reported

ONU/Martine Perret
(file photo).
21 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Kinshasa — The technical secretariat for the fight against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has confirmed two new positive cases in Lotumbe, Equateur province.

The tests were confirmed in Imbonga and Nkasa, even as one new community death was reported outside of the Ebola Treatment Centre.

Since the start of the epidemic declared on June 1, 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed cases is at 92.

In total, there were 42 deaths for this 11th Ebola epidemic in the DRC, while the 10th epidemic of the disease which killed more than 2,200 in Ituri and North Kivu was declared fully eradicated last June by the government.

The 7 affected health zones are Bikoro, Bolomba, Iboko, Mbandaka, Lotumbe, Wangata and Ingende, all in the greater Equateur area in north-west DRC.

