Namibia: Police Warn Against Illegal Entrance Into Kunene

The Namibian Police's commander in the Kunene region, commissioner James Nderura, is concerned about people from restricted areas entering the region illegally.

Nderura in an interview with The Namibian on Thursday warned people not to enter Kunene illegally.

"In a month there are about twenty cases of people entering Kunene region illegally," Nderura said.

He warned people entering the region illegally not to do so as they would be prosecuted in terms of the law.

Khorixas and Outjo were singled out as points used for illegal entrance. The border between Angola and Namibia is another route where people enter the Kunene region illegally.

Nderura called on residents of the region to report suspicious movements of people into Kunene.

Each police station in the region is required to set up roadblocks, according to Nderura.

"People travel from Erongo and Kunene regions without permits" he said.

#Aodaman Traditional Authority chief Petrus Ukongo regularly speaks about illegal entrance into the region, especially from Erongo, on the Kaisames radio channel (formerly Damara Nama radio). Ukongo, too, has called on Kunene residents to report suspicious movements, warning that silence from the inhabitants of the region would lead to disaster.

At times Ukongo has pleaded with people to report illegal entrance even if it was by family members.

Kunene has close links to Erongo, as young people from the north-western region often migrate to Erongo in a hope to get employment at towns at the coast.