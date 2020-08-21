South Africa: Digital Vigilantism - Like Fake News, Has Real-World Consequences

analysis

While freedom of speech is clearly an imperative which must be jealously guarded, the potential for digital vigilantism to be hijacked in order to deliver disinformation campaigns cannot be understated. The likes of which we have seen in an attempt to influence elections on the continent courtesy of Cambridge Analytica and its parent company SCL Elections, and alleged Russian players, including Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Daily Maverick's investigation into the Twitter parody account or "make believe character"@uLeratoPillay has shown the potency of social media in amplifying campaigns which might otherwise have a limited audience, and drawing in Twitter users as "unwitting foot soldiers" to peddle extremist narratives.

@uLeratoPillay is not a real person, but rather a Twitter feed which pumps out material relating to the issue of xenophobia, around which similar minded twitter users can coalesce. It benefits from its anonymity and its powerful network of followers, who may share some of the sentiments expressed, but who become embedded in a community of extremes by virtue of their retweets.

Furthermore @uLeratoPillay is not a lone player - similar feeds are making their way into the Twittersphere to drive agendas and potentially sew discord. The infamous parody account Man's not Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux)...