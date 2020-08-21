Namibia: Processing Native Fruits Delivers the Goods

An entrepreneur from Oshiziya a village about 15 kilometres north of Ondangwa in the Oshana region, is making jam, juice and sweets from native under-utilised fruits, vegetables and plants.

This is thanks to the collaborative project on processing to add value to these natural resources conducted in Namibia and Mozamibique.

Maria Ndengu (57) is one of the people who benefited from training on how to process indigenous fruits, vegetables and plants by adding value to them to enhance their nutritional quality, as part of the project implemented in the two countries from 3 September 2018 to 30 November 2019.

The project has showed that natural resources can be processed into different dairy and fruit products with increased nutritional and medicinal properties.

Ndengu said the training was an eye opener for her as it gave her skills and knowledge to process and make other food products such as jam, sweets, spreads and syrup.

"The training capacitated me a lot. I am now making jam, juice and sweets from omauni and mutete as well as spreads from Kalahari melon seeds. I also make syrups from fresh marula nuts. I sell these products and they have been well-received on the market," she said.

Ndengu added that she sells some of her products at formal markets and at old-age pension pay-out points on special days.

She said due to a lack of knowledge on how to add value to indigenous natural resources, they are sometimes left to rot and thrown away in some villages.

"We need to add value to our natural resources and sell them to develop our country and economy," said Ndengu. She said if more people can be trained it would lead to food security and improved nutrition.

Ndengu said some of the challenges she has encountered is the shortage of fire-wood to process the products, while preservatives are only available in Windhoek which is far from where she stays.

Ndengu said her work is also made a difficult by the lack of freezers to store perishable products.

Aggripina Nyambe, a young Namibian woman who also attended the same training and works at the Ndonga Linena constituency office in Kavango East, is happy about the training.

"The training was very interesting and it would be good if similar workshops are held for other people in the country. The skills and knowledge gained can change one's life," said Nyambe.

The project has also made a positive impact in Mozambique. Suzete Zite, a Mozambican who went through the same training in their country, said she has learnt a lot about processing indigenous fruits and vegetables. She said the knowledge and skills she acquired have improved her living standard through income generation.

Gomes Tivane (also a Mozambican beneficiary) said the project gave them an opportunity to learn about milk processing and how to add value to indigenous fruits.

Zite and Tivane are both members of the Manhica Dairy Farmers Association in Mozambique.

Penny Hiwilepo-van Hal from the University of Namibia, who was the project principal investigator in Namibia, said the project was a good initiative as it produced basic information on what to build on and has created opportunities for commercial entities to venture into the processing of indigenous fruits and plants.

The project was carried out by the University of Namibia and institutions in Mozambique, the Institute for Agricultural Research (IIAM) and the Centro de Investigacaoe Desennvolvimento em Etnobotanica (CIDE) with funding from the Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) through Namibia's National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST) and Mozambique's National Research Fund (NFI).

The SGCI is being implemented in 15 sub-Saharan African countries, including Namibia and Mozambique.

The project aims to extract the phytochemicals of wild fruits and vegetables.

Unam concentrated on the wild orange fruit, mutete and the violet tree while IIAM/CIDE dealt with wild spinach, wild medlar and sweet potato.

A total of 18 community members and workers from four regions in Namibia were trained while 35 people (including community members, farmers and students) were trained in Mozambique.

The project also resulted in the development of a training manual and three training videos.