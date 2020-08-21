Kenya: Boda-Boda Rider Fined Sh70,000 for Hit and Run in Lang'ata

21 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A boda-boda rider will pay a Sh70,000 fine for hitting a motorist in Lang'ata, Nairobi, and leaving his injured passenger at the scene.

In default, John Mankura will serve five months in jail.

Mr Mankura hit motorist James Chege Mwangi while riding against traffic on Langata Link Road on May 23.

He was charged with reckless driving, causing an accident, riding a motorcycle on a public road without a licence and failing to report an accident.

His pillion passenger Saul Nabwela suffered grievous injuries.

Police findings

Police investigations established that Mr Mankura's motorcycle and Mwangi's car did not have any mechanical problems prior to the accident and that the incident was due to the rider's recklessness.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges before Chief Magistrate Abdul Lorot of the Kibera Law Courts.

Mr Mankura asked for leniency claiming he had started taking motorcycle riding lessons but institutions were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Magistrate Lorot ordered him to pay Sh50,000 or spend three months in jail for reckless driving, and Sh10,000 for each of the other two offences, with the alternative of one month in jail for each one.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

