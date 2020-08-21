Namibia: Two Charged for Smuggling Cattle Into Namibia

Ongwediva — Two suspects were arrested for attempting to smuggle 26 head of cattle valued at N$156 000 into Namibia from Angola without permits.

Police regional crime investigation coordinator in Omusati region Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho said the suspects were charged for contravening the animal health act of importing animals into Namibia without permits.

"The suspects received 26 head of cattle via an unauthorised point of entry from Angola into Namibia without a permit," said Simaho.

The suspects, aged 40 and 46 years, respectively, were arrested and appeared in the Ruacana Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

They are both residents of the Onesi consituency.

All 26 cattle have been recovered.

Four other cattle, reported missing last week, were also recovered on Wednesday at Otjipa village in neighbouring Angola.

The suspect is detained in Angola.

The cattle were handed over to the owner following consultations and negotiations between the Namibian and Angolan police.

The region, in a space of two days, also recorded two cases of drowning.

In the recent incident, a five-year-old girl is alleged to have drowned after attempting to swim in an earth dam at Onandjaba in the Okalongo constituency on Wednesday.

The other two children, aged nine and 11, allegedly ran home to call for help but it was too late to save the victim.

On Tuesday, a seven-year-old girl was reported to have drowned at Olukekete village in the Outapi constituency.

On Thursday morning, the body of a 37-year-old man was discovered hanging on a tree by a passer-by at Ouholondema village in Okalongo constituency.

The victim is alleged to have committed suicide by hanging himself with a wire.

The victim allegedly left home on Wednesday morning and never returned.

He did not leave behind a suicide note.