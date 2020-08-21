Namibia: Lockdown Without a Plan

Namibia's police and politicians have made no secret about their enthusiasm over the drop in crime since March following various stages of lockdowns aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

And why shouldn't they be happy? Every right-thinking Namibian would love to see crime decrease and, actually, better safety and security as the majority often live in terror because of notorious elements in our society.

However, the benefits of the 20h00 to 05h00 curfew imposed last week are questionable and beg the question what the possible wisdom behind the move is.

With close to 40 deaths, more than 4 000 people testing positive for Covid-19, and the surge in the number of cases first at Walvis Bay and now in Windhoek, has an element of public hysteria set in?

Health officials seem to predominantly dictate what Namibia does during the pandemic at the expense of especially people's livelihoods. The truth is that many people are living on the brink in a country that is already on edge.

What is the overall plan that not only prevents people from dying from the deadly novel coronavirus but at the same time ensures decent livelihoods for the majority of Namibians?

In short, we need to find a solution that ensures the safety of people but that at the same time does not squeeze the economy.

The national economy, already in decline for four years, suffered further following the lockdown which saw the profits of some businesses drop. This had the devastating result of many people losing their jobs.

Then there's been the police and military reinforcements on the streets as if the coronavirus can be treated as a criminal matter. What is missing are major awareness campaigns to instil individual responsibility.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, would it not make better sense to hire and deploy health workers in communities? Namibia seems to have a major number of medical trainees who can't yet seem to qualify as doctors but who may well be able to supplement health workers who screen and treat citizens.

Instead of celebrating (too early) what may well be short-term side benefits of the lockdown, authorities should switch to multi-pronged measures that will help lift Namibians out of the despair many feel.

Legal Profession on Trial

LAWYER SISA Namandje's 'win' against the Law Society of Namibia (LSN) raises many questions about the profession.

The LSN has come under fire because six of its eight council members distanced themselves from their primary duty of regulating its members.

There are calls from some quarters for the compromised council members to resign and allow people who are willing to make tough decisions to take charge.

The bigger issue may be the role of professionals in upholding ethical standards and strengthening the moral fibre of society.

Information in our courts suggests that N$1 billion linked to the Fishrot scandal is in an account in Kazakhstan. How on earth could such a huge amount of money have been diverted from the Namibian economy to the obscurity of a former Soviet state without the help of professionals who occupy respectable positions in society?

What will become of Namibia if professionals such as lawyers, financial advisers and accountants are perceived as not helping to do what is right?

Surely, at the very least, they have a moral obligation to respect our country's laws rather than act as heat-seeking missiles for those who want to circumvent or flout a key pillar of our democracy?

Too often what is seen as a win for a few has dire implications for the many. Fishrot is a prime example. Millions if not billions of dollars that could have been used to better the lives of tens of thousands of Namibians was surreptitiously diverted to a well-connected elite.

Lawyers and other professionals such as accountants and bankers seen as enablers of corruption schemes should take time to reflect and review how they are undermining the future of this country for a few quick bucks. Future generations will judge you harshly.