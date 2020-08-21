South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Mayflower Police Station

21 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Mayflower Police Station are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Center will be now be operated at Mayflower Library next to Mayflower Community Hall at Solomon D Section.

To access the station, the community can call 082 943 5822, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Sunday, 23 August 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander Warrant Officer Lucky Nkosi can also contacted on 071 352 5124.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.