South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Mayflower Police Station

All communities serviced by Mayflower Police Station are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Center will be now be operated at Mayflower Library next to Mayflower Community Hall at Solomon D Section.

To access the station, the community can call 082 943 5822, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Sunday, 23 August 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Acting Station Commander Warrant Officer Lucky Nkosi can also contacted on 071 352 5124.