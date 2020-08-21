South Africa: DA Calls On President Ramaphosa to Appoint a New Leader of Government Business in Light of Mabuza's Ongoing Illness

press release

In light of Deputy President David Mabuza's ongoing illness, the Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Section 91(4) of the Constitution empowers the President to "appoint a member of the Cabinet to be the leader of government business in the National Assembly".

Given that the Deputy President's ill health is of great concern to the nation and is continuing to prevent Parliament from holding Government and the Presidency to account, especially during the National State of Disaster and in light of the Covid-19 corruption, it is important that someone be appointed to fulfill the role of Leader of Government business.

Thursday's postponed oral questions session is the seventh time since 19 September 2019, that Deputy President Mabuza has failed to answer questions in Parliament.

In 2019, he also missed sessions on 17 October, 21 November and 27 November. And this year he failed to give account to the National Council of Provinces on 24 July, and the National Assembly on 30 July and 20 August.

While the DA would never invalidate anyone's illness, the Deputy President's ill health seems to perpetually hamper the execution of his duties in this regard and is derailing the work of Parliament and potentially the work of Government.

Therefore, it is critical that the President makes an urgent announcement on this situation.

The Surgeon General of South Africa, Lieutenant-General Zola Dabula, also has a responsibility to update the nation on the health of the Deputy President.

He has no need to disclose the details of Deputy President Mabuza's illness, as he, like all South Africans, have a right to privacy when it comes to his personal health.

Unfortunately, Deputy President Mabuza's ability to perform his constitutional duties as Leader of Government Business is of national importance which makes the clarification of the status of his health by the Surgeon-General critical. More so given how the Deputy President's office is handling the matter.

The DA calls on the President to use the powers that he has to appoint a Leader of Government Business who will be able to come to account to Parliament and the South African public.