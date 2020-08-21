Namibia: BP Throws Oil and Gas in the Backseat

Under pressure from governments and investors, many European oil and gas giants like BP, Eni, and Shell are accelerating their divestment from traditional sectors in favour of renewables and other low-carbon assets.

The bet is that electricity will be the prime means of delivering cleaner energy in the future.

American majors like Exxon Mobil and Chevron have been slower than their European counterparts to commit to far-reaching climate-related goals, partly because they face less government and investor pressure.

In Africa, the African Energy Chambers is adamant on prioritising investment into oil and gas over renewable energy, with the rationale that Africa should reap the many benefits from its resources.

IOC TO IEC

BP's business strategy is to change from an International Oil Company (IOC) to an Integrated Energy Company (IEC).

It plans doing this by cutting its oil and gas output by 40% by 2030 and spending US$5 billion a year on low carbon projects that it hopes will turn it into one of the world's biggest green power producers.

Other major initiatives include partnering with 10 to15 cities and three core industries in de-carbonisation efforts, developing around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity - a 20-fold increase from 2019, selling off oil and gas assets that won't be economically viable with lower oil prices to raise US$25 billion by 2025 to help fund its transition to cleaner energy, and even investing in the electric vehicle market.

Bernard Looney, the chief executive officer of BP was recently quoted saying by following this strategy, they expect BP to be a very different energy company by 2030.

Late last month, Royal Dutch Shell won a deal to build a vast wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands. Earlier in the year, France's Total, which owns a battery maker, agreed to make several large investments in solar power in Spain and a wind farm off Scotland.

Total also bought an electric and natural gas utility in Spain and is joining Shell and BP in expanding its electric vehicle charging business. BP owns New Motion, the leading electric vehicle charging network in the UK.

CLOUT OR REALITY - OIL STILL KING!

The headlines of oil giants going green are fun and fulfilling, but the reality paints a more complicated picture. There are three important things to keep in mind:

- The share of 'green' investment is growing but most of the investment will remain in oil and gas activities at least for the near future.

- The major bulk of global oil and gas production is not in the hands of Western companies but in the hands of national oil companies, where perhaps climate change is not as high on their priority list, given that countries literally depend on these flowing revenues to balance their national budget.

- The world's thirst for oil and gas will continue to grow, even if the total share in energy source will decrease.

The big question is: will such moves from European oil giants result to be just a new business model or will it contribute to changing demand patterns, setting the example for peers and competitors.

WHAT WOULD THIS MEAN FOR NAMIBIA?

BP's new strategy is well in line with that of Namibia's energy ambitions.

On one hand, Namibia could benefit from BP's deep expansion into renewable energy investments (wind, solar, and storage); city partnerships; and even in their electric vehicle adoption framework.

On the other hand, BP aims to sell off a significant portion of its oil and gas assets (likely Brown Fields). This opens up an opportunity for Namcor to buy into these assets in order to secure additional revenue streams.

BP has been an international oil company for over a century. Its active involvement in the energy transition will unleash massive potential of new greentech and open new avenues.

From our side, leadership needs to be a bit more intentional in investing in our future. A window of opportunity has presented itself to Namibia in the energy space, where the conditions are ripe for us to become the leader in energy transition efforts.

To take advantage of this, we need to ramp up our business development efforts and become intentional with the future we want to build.

* Gawie Kanjemba is an energy specialist and lawyer. He holds a B.Juris and LLB (hons) from Unam, complemented with an MA/MSc. in international energy (project management & emerging economies) from Sciences Po Paris. He completed this with exchanges at Stanford University in the USA and Peking University in China.