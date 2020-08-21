Namibia: Chinese Nationals Accused of Murder Get Bail

21 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — Two Chinese nationals, who were arrested last year for the murder of one of their employees at Andara village in the Mukwe constituency of Kavango East, were granted bail of N$100 000 each this week.

The two are accused of murdering their employee Haushiku Andreas Muyevu at Andara. They allegedly shot the victim four times on 17 April 2019

During their last bail application in September last year, they claimed they acted in self-defence after the victim allegedly attacked them with a hammer.

At the time, police reported that Muyevu had demanded severance pay following his dismissal earlier that day, which led to a heated argument.

This allegedly resulted in the suspects shooting Muyevu and left him to die outside their shop. The duo, Xuefeng Chen (30) and Zhenhai Zhou (32), saw their case postponed to 22 October when they appeared this week before magistrate Sonia Samupofu in the Mukwe periodic court.

They were released on bail with strict conditions; they should not interfere with witnesses, and their travel documents are to remain at the Divundu police station where they have to report every Friday.

Members of the public had opposed the granting of bail through various demonstrations.

"In the matter to be adjudicated before the court, we would like the prosecutor to consider the following and use same in objecting to bail: the seriousness of the offence and public interest in the matter," the Muzokumwe volunteer organisation argued last year.

- jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.