Kenya: Senate Demands Proof of KEMSA CEO Hospitalization After Failed Appearance

21 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Senate Health Committee issued a demand of a proof that suspended Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari was indeed sick after he missed a grilling session on Friday morning.

The committee's chairperson Mbito Michael Malinga ruled that the Senate Clerk should receive a letter signed by the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO by 2pm before the committee resumed its afternoon sitting.

"We mean business as a committee and we are disappointed that the CEO is not here, because this is the man who oversaw the rot at KEMSA," he said.

Malinga said failure to do so will attract major sanctions.

"It is unfortunate if its true that he is not feeling but for the next three hours, we must get a letter signed by the CEO of the hospital addressed to the clerk because we want to reconvene at afternoon and discuss sanctions if we do not get the letter," he said.

Malinga further summoned the KEMSA board next week to give their account on the graft allegations at the agency.

"Our secretariat will be sending letters that we meet board of KEMSA next week, there are reports that the board was doing parallel procurement and so , we want to talk with the board." he added.

Manjari, suspended Commercial Director Eliud Murithi and Procurement Director Charles Juma were last week sent on leave to pave way for investigations over allegations of flouting procurement regulations.

They were sent home to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to complete investigations on COVID-19 procurement irregularities and alleged misuse of funds.

Kisii Senator Samson Kegengo Ongeri, who is also a committee member said the mystery on the loss of funds at the agency is wanting adding that the absence of the CEO during the session should not be taken lightly.

"Seeing the chronology of events as they are developing, I think there is collusion of the highest order, I am very disappointed that he is not here,. The necessary legal actions must be applied," he told committee members.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
I'm Still Alive! Nigerian Actor Baba Suwe Dismisses Death Rumours
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.