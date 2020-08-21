Kenya Reports 16 More Covid-19 Deaths as Caseload Rises to 31,763

Kenya coronavirus caseload reached 31,763 on Friday, with the Health ministry's announcement of 322 more cases following the testing of 4,470 samples in 24 hours.

This number of samples brought the total tested since March 13, when the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the country, to 412,080

In the daily briefing on Friday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi also reported 288 more recoveries, bringing the total to 18,157, and 16 more deaths, bringing the toll to 532.

The country's case fatality rate was 1.6 per cent while the positivity rate as of Thursday was 7.9 per cent, which the ministry intends to lower to five per cent.

All but nine of the new patients were Kenyas, 179 males and 143 females, and the youngest three months old and the oldest 92.

One hundred and ninety of the recovered patients were treated at home and 98 at various hospitals, Dr Mwangangi said, adding 31 people were in intensive care units across the country.

She also said seven per cent of Kenya's cases were symptomatic, with the most common symptom being the cough, while 93 per cent were asymptomatic.

As of August 21, 885 health workers had tested positive for the virus, with 16 deaths in the fraternity reported in 35 counties.