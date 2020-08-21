Namibia: 'Superstar Bosses' Thrive in Toxic Football

On Wednesday night, Rayan Cherki (17) of Lyon, and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies (19) contested a Uefa Champions League semi-final.

The French midfielder and Canadian full-back are among the most exciting prospects in Europe, the mecca of football.

In Namibia, their peers watch on in admiration and hope someday they too can reach that level of competition and acclaim.

"Our players can also get there if we focus on what's important. Fighting over positions is not important. What's important is that our players get opportunities to prosper," says ex-Hamburger SV stalwart Collin Benjamin.

Single-minded determination and sacrifice made him one of a handful of Namibians to make the grade in Europe, having played in Germany between 1999 and 2012.

Following a coaching stint at 1860 Munich when he hung up his boots, Benjamin founded the MTC Hopsol Youth Soccer League back home in a bid to get prodigious compatriots to Europe as early as possible.

The former Brave Warriors midfielder gave a blunt assessment of the average Namibian footballer's chances of forging a career in Europe at present.

"Any footballer above 25 in Namibia should forget about professional football abroad. They must go much younger. They are robbed of that opportunity," Benjamin says.

"The question is, are the soccer bosses going to rob the next breed? My answer is yes, if they don't compromise and start soccer latest 2021. It's a matter of national interest."

Football leaders need to understand the harm they are inflicting on the youth, he said.

Before the Covid-10 pandemic, the country's football had already been unhinged by a recurring administration war.

There has been no competitive football since the end of the 2018/19 season in May last year, due to an absurd impasse between the Namibia Football Association and Namibia Premier League.

Shambolic administration also robbed footballers of a livelihood for 17 months between 2015 and 2017.

In November 2018, the public feud between former NFA president Frans Mbidi and secretary general Barry Rukoro shattered the continental and Olympic dreams of a group of youngsters. The same fate befell the under-20 men's side a month later.

That crippling feud led to Fifa installing a Fifa Normalisation Committee.

Benjamin feels Namibian footballers should be prospering like Deon Hotto, who's annual salary is reportedly expected to triple from the N$2'4 million per annum he pockets at Wits to just over N$7m, should he complete his move to South African giant Orlando Pirates at the end of the current campaign.

This will make Hotto one of the highest-paid players in the South Africa Premiership after it emerged he will earn over N$500 000 a month at Pirates next season. That figure excludes endorsements and bonuses.

The next Hotto is trapped in Namibia's toxic amateur football loop.

"Deon is a perfect example of consistency, and I am glad it has paid off," says former Brave Warriors head coach Ricardo Mannetti.

Like his ex-international teammate Benjamin, Mannetti spent the majority of his playing career abroad, albeit in South Africa.

While he may not have commanded the same figures as Hotto, Mannetti made a tidy sum.

"The time has come for our footballers to be rewarded handsomely," says Mannetti.

"I know that Deon will equip himself with the knowledge to do the right thing and invest properly," he says.

Benjamin commends Hotto for making the most of his opportunities across the border.

Hotto's success, coupled with the sight of Cherki and Davies fighting for silverware at elite club level, should persuade football warlords to afford Namibia's youth the same shot at a better life as a matter of urgency, he pleads.

"Of course this motivates every single young footballer in this country, but most of them won't make it because in Namibia, the administrators are the stars," he says.