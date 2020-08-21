South Africa: It's Funny Because It's True - It Takes Comedy to Know How to Retire Comfortably

21 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By 10x Investments

They've taken an angle grinder to a BMW in Mandela Square, put their CEO through a lie detector test and, now, 10X Investments has partnered with comedian, Nik Rabinowitz, in their latest ad campaign that banks on comedy to drive home the point that high fees ravage investments over the long term.

In the company's new 3-part video series, running online and on television, an older version of the comedian comes back from 30 years into the future to deliver a few key truths about investing ... for the future.

'Future Nik' explains to his younger self: "They charge such low fees that we don't get ripped off and lose 40% on our retirement ... we get to retire in style and you can continue doing ... whatever it is you do all day."

The payoff line is: "Don't lose 40% of your life savings to fees. 10X your future."

It is simple yet on-point messaging in a tough sector that is notable for consumer apathy and legacy competitors with deep pockets.

Rabinowitz has partnered with 10X on earlier campaigns to alert the public to retirement planning's 'elephant in the room', the fact that savers forfeit a...

