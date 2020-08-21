South Africa: Katlehong SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Katlehong police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Center will be operating at Main Hall Ramokonopi.

The telephone lines at Katlehong police station Community Service Center will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

Station Commander can be contacted on: 082 778 9206

Vispol Commander on: 082 448 8547

Branch Commander on: 082 448 1262

Support Head on: 079 884 1516

Communication Officer on: 079 694 6862

The SAPS management apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.