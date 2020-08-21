South Africa: Procedure for Online DA Federal Congress in Place

21 August 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Dr Ivan Meyer and Simon Dickinson - DA Federal Chaiperson & DA Chief Executive Officer

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Council, our highest decision-making body between Congresses, has overwhelmingly passed a resolution to hold an online Federal Congress on 31 October and 1 November this year. Accordingly, the party has put together a procedure for the event and we confirm the following:

The commissioned IT voting system is provided by a third-party whose entire business model is built on independence and accuracy; it is completely against their interest to allow undue influence on any election result, including those of the DA.

As with all DA internal elections, Presiding Officers will be appointed to oversee that our internal election process is conducted appropriately.

Should they so wish, candidates standing for internal positions at the Federal Congress, are welcome to appoint a party agent to observe the electoral and vote counting process in person.

As with other Congresses, an independent and external auditor will oversee the election and vote counting process and will issue a statement of compliance once satisfied with the process.

The DA will also internally audit a random stratified sample of delegates on the day to ensure that the IT voting system has worked well and without hinderance.

At all times votes remain anonymous to the party, in line with accepted best practice and typical party procedures that have, and continue to, serve the party well.

In addition, Congress organisers have planned for eventualities such as loadshedding and online data usage to ensure that the day goes smoothly.

The DA has a strong record of promoting free and fair elections. We refute in the strongest possible terms any allegation whatsoever that the DA would, in any way, attempt to unduly influence internal election results.

Decisions in relation to how internal election campaigns proceed, are not taken by the candidates, but by the appropriately designated structures in the party. This includes the issue of public debates on internal elections.

While internal elections are very important in any party, we cannot allow them to distract us from our core outward-looking mandate to serve the electorate.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.