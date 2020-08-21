South Africa: Procedure for Online DA Federal Congress in Place

press release

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Council, our highest decision-making body between Congresses, has overwhelmingly passed a resolution to hold an online Federal Congress on 31 October and 1 November this year. Accordingly, the party has put together a procedure for the event and we confirm the following:

The commissioned IT voting system is provided by a third-party whose entire business model is built on independence and accuracy; it is completely against their interest to allow undue influence on any election result, including those of the DA.

As with all DA internal elections, Presiding Officers will be appointed to oversee that our internal election process is conducted appropriately.

Should they so wish, candidates standing for internal positions at the Federal Congress, are welcome to appoint a party agent to observe the electoral and vote counting process in person.

As with other Congresses, an independent and external auditor will oversee the election and vote counting process and will issue a statement of compliance once satisfied with the process.

The DA will also internally audit a random stratified sample of delegates on the day to ensure that the IT voting system has worked well and without hinderance.

At all times votes remain anonymous to the party, in line with accepted best practice and typical party procedures that have, and continue to, serve the party well.

In addition, Congress organisers have planned for eventualities such as loadshedding and online data usage to ensure that the day goes smoothly.

The DA has a strong record of promoting free and fair elections. We refute in the strongest possible terms any allegation whatsoever that the DA would, in any way, attempt to unduly influence internal election results.

Decisions in relation to how internal election campaigns proceed, are not taken by the candidates, but by the appropriately designated structures in the party. This includes the issue of public debates on internal elections.

While internal elections are very important in any party, we cannot allow them to distract us from our core outward-looking mandate to serve the electorate.