Namibia: AR Calls for Police Presence At Kuvukiland

Omuthiya — The Affirmative Repositioning movement has appealed to the ministry of safety and security to consider setting up a police station at Tsumeb's Kuvukiland.

The call comes after several murders were reported in the area with some committed by unknown perpetrators.

Most recently a 25-year-old woman was also murdered at the settlement.

Beauty Veronica Narigus who was allegedly stoned to death last week.

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested. "What pains us more is that in the light of such heinous crimes, we do not see any intensified efforts from the Namibian Police to deploy sufficient officers on the streets to patrol the crime hot spots, as well as designated strategic areas to put an end to this shameful crimes," stated AR activist Mweneni Shifotoka in petition handed to the regional commander, Commissioner Armas Shivute.

"In particular, the residents of Kuvukiland have prior to the recent barbaric murder incidents extended numerous requests to your office to set up a police station or satellite police station at the settlement or to assign police officers to patrol the area on a 24-hour basis. To this end, many discussions were held with the view of establishing a police sub-station but we have learned through some police officers that the Oshikoto Police regional commander is alluding that Tsumeb is not eligible for an additional police station as the existing two police stations are sufficient."

In addition, the movement said they are not impressed by such an assertion, as the serious crime incidents in Kuvukiland speaks volume.

"It is unfair and unacceptable for Tsumeb residents to live in fear for the rest of their lives because of the brutal and gruesome death recorded every week, yet we have police officers who pride themselves in having the capacity to protect lives and properties of all inhabitants in Namibia," he lamented.