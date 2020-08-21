South Africa: Moroka SAPS Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Moroka Police Station are advised that the staion has been temporarily closed after one member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Center will be operating from the Dhlamini multi-purpose centre which located along Koma road next to old Vista

The station will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which need to be attended by Moroka police.

The telephone lines at Moroka police station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure:

Station commander

Brigadier Shiburi

0825560674

Vispol head

Col Ngobese

082 331 1574

Detective head

Col Van Wyk

082 520 6945

Communication officer

Captain Khoza

082 493 3730/081 517 7674