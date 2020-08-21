South Africa: Moroka SAPS Temporarily Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

All communities serviced by Moroka Police Station are advised that the staion has been temporarily closed after one member tested positive for Covid-19.
The Community Service Center will be operating from the Dhlamini multi-purpose centre which located along Koma road next to old Vista
The station will undergo decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again
The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which need to be attended by Moroka police.
The telephone lines at Moroka police station will not be accessible for the duration of the closure:
Station commander
Brigadier Shiburi
0825560674
Vispol head
Col Ngobese
082 331 1574
Detective head
Col Van Wyk
082 520 6945
Communication officer
Captain Khoza
082 493 3730/081 517 7674