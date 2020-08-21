Kenya: Mo Farah to Pace Set as Eliud Kipchoge Hunts Fifth London Marathon Title

Nairobi — Four-time Olympic track gold medalist Mo Farah will be one of the eight pace setters as organizers for the 2020 London Marathon confirmed the elite list for this year's race set to be staged in a closed bio-secure circuit at St. James' Park.

Farah who is yet to taste success in road running as much as he enjoyed on the track will be the high-profile athlete in the pacing team which has two more Britons and five Kenyans.

Noah Kipkemoi, Victor Chumo, Eric Kiptanui, Alfred Barkach and Shadrack Kimining will be the Kenyan rabbits as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge goes for a record fifth title in the British capital.

The highly anticipated race pitting Kipchoge against the second fastest marathoner of all time, Kenenisa Bekele, will be staged on October 4.

The Ethiopian Bekele clocked 2:01:41 to win last year's Berlin Marathon, coming two seconds shy of Kipchoge's record set on the same course a year back.

Vincent Kipchumba, Gideon Kipketer amd Marius Kipserem will be the only other Kenyans in the elite list.

Meanwhile, Bekele will have plenty of Ethiopian contingent for support.

Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun who finished second and third in the 2019 race behind Kipchoge have been confirmed for the race as well as 2017 World Silver medalist Tamirat Tola, Shura Kitata who was second in the 2018 London Marathon and Berlin 2019 third place finisher Sisay Lemma.

Meanwhile in the women's race, Kenya will have a strong contingent to vie for the crown.

Reigning champion and world record holder Brigid Kosgei, world champion Ruth Chepng'etich and 2018 champion Vivian Cheruiyot have been confirmed in the elite list.

Other Kenyans in the elite list include Valary Jemeli and Edith Chelimo. Nancy Jelagat, Pauline Kamulu, Sandrafelis Chebet and Lydia Mathathi will be on pacing duties.