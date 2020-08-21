Zimbabwe: Plunging Deeper Into the Abyss

15 August 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's heavy-handed crackdown in his bid to stop protests by civil rights groups and political parties over corruption and the deteriorating economy, have once again put Zimbabwe under the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons at a time the country has been on a drive to lure investors into the nation.

Alarmed by plans to protest on July 31, police arrested opposition politician and organiser of the demonstration Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono for inciting violence. Appeals for bail have been unsuccessful with the two taken to Chikurubi Maximum Prison where they are incarcerated with murderers and rapists.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere, award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga, the nephew of journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu, Tawanda Muchehiwa are among those who have also either been arrested or tortured over protests. MDC Alliance says 30 of its members are in hiding as the crackdown by the State intensifies amid widespread condemnation from among others the United Nations and the African Union. This has prompted the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter social media campaign against corruption and human rights violations in the country. The campaign has been endorsed by celebrities such as American rapper Ice Cube and Zimbabwean born South African rugby player Tendai Mtawarira. Images of the country's security forces assaulting civilians and those of Chin'ono in leg irons, among others, have gone viral painting the country as a tyrannical outpost. This could not have come at a worse time, with the country in desperate need for not only funding, but significant levels of investment.

Recently Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's desperate plea to international funders for a bailout financial package to ameliorate the impact of Covid-19 was rebuffed. Ncube was told in no uncertain terms that no funding was possible without significant economic and political reforms. The despicable human rights abuses by government as well as its accusations that countries such as the United States are behind the protests will further tighten purse strings of funders and investors. Even China which calls Zimbabwe an all-weather friend and strategic partner, has baulked at giving President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration a bailout package.

Forming the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency and hollering that Zimbabwe is open for business is woefully inadequate if Mnangagwa's government continues its human rights abuses.

No sane investor will put their money in a country where the rule of the jungle reigns supreme. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) figures attest to this. The country's FDI levels plummeted from US$ 717,1 million in 2018 to US$259 million last year. Investment is expected to nosedive further to a paltry US$150,4 million this year.

Investors' appetite, which has already been diminished by the bizarre suspension of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, will only further dissipate after this latest attack on human rights.

When Mnangagwa was sworn in, hope sprung eternal that he would usher in a new democratic culture. Just like his predecessor the late Robert Mugabe, he has plunged the country into misery and poverty.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.