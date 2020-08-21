Kenya: Sonko, Badi Seek Truce With Medics as Strike Threatens Pandemic War

21 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director General, Maj Gen Mohamed Badi, have appealed to Nairobi health care workers to resume duty and allow room for dialogue on pay hike demands.

The two leaders pledged to address all the concerns raised by the health workers further urging the unions to stop inciting health workers to engaging in protests.

"I am appealing to you that we will follow the law and reimburse the balances you have and for the unions involved, let us stop inciting workers, we as the leaders are committed to address your concerns," he said

The Nairobi Governor said the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge faced by all counties emphasizing the need for sacrifice by all health workers.

"Let me appeal to the unions, this is not the right time to play politics with the lives of Kenyans, especially when we are battling corona virus pandemic," he urged.

Doctors in Nairobi issued a seven-day strike notice on August 14 citing government's failure to address their grievances.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) - Nairobi chapter has over time decried frustration stating that medical doctors in the city have had no comprehensive medical cover since July 1.

Thuranira Kaugiria, KMPDU Nairobi Branch Secretary, while issuing the strike notice, pointed out that many doctors have been forced to foot their bills severally.

"This is against our collective bargaining agreement where it was agreed that all doctors are entitled to a comprehensive health insurance scheme, preferably the National Insurance Fund (NHIF)," he said.

Kaugiria further said some medics have worked for eight years without being promoted, while others were still under probation after three years of service.

