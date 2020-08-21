Southern Africa: Unpacking the SADC Summit Communique - Reading Between the Lines

analysis

Some of the items presented in the communique do not require any further details as the issues are neither controversial nor sensitive. However, it becomes clear that for the more controversial and sensitive items, the best approach is to read between the lines.

The communique from the recently concluded virtual 40th SADC summit left a number of observers unfulfilled and disappointed. This sense of paralysis stems from the limited amount of information shared from such an important, far-reaching and impactful meeting. The value of the communique of a "closed-door" meeting is vital as it allows a peek into the meeting room. By design, none of the decisions taken in the meeting are revealed in great detail in the communique. However, it presents the audience with an opportunity to be informed about certain discussions around certain decisions. Such protocols can, however, produce unintended negative consequences.

SADC summit dodges discussing big issues in public

Because of the recent events taking place across the region, commentators expected the communique to shed more light on certain decisions pertaining to issues such as the political crisis in Zimbabwe or measures adopted to curb the jihadist insurgency playing out in northern Mozambique. There...