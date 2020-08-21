South Africa: KZN Premier Defends 'Problem' Gumede Appointment, Admits to R100m 'Mistake' in PPE Disclosure Report

analysis

While KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala was espousing the virtues of the governing party's attempts to rid itself of corruption on Friday, he conceded that the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature was in the best interests of the ANC - offering a bizarre excuse that her appointment was made to appease the Independent Electoral Commission. He also admitted to a R100-million "mistake" in the Covid-19 Procurement Disclosure Report he released last week.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, addressing the South African National Editors Forum on Friday, also defended the provincial education department's personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement, which is now the subject of a Special Investigating Unit probe.

The SIU confirmed to Daily Maverick on Friday that it was investigating 57 PPE contracts valued at R492.6-million in the education department alone.

Earlier in the month, the provincial government released a report to Daily Maverick that was drafted by the education department's head of supply chain management, which cleared the department of any PPE irregularities.

KZN Premier releases tender report to get ahead of scandal

Zikalala told the Zoom session that the provincial government had, before the report was concluded, engaged with the SIU "to ensure that...