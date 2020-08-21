South Africa: KZN Premier Defends 'Problem' Gumede Appointment, Admits to R100m 'Mistake' in PPE Disclosure Report

21 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

While KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala was espousing the virtues of the governing party's attempts to rid itself of corruption on Friday, he conceded that the appointment of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature was in the best interests of the ANC - offering a bizarre excuse that her appointment was made to appease the Independent Electoral Commission. He also admitted to a R100-million "mistake" in the Covid-19 Procurement Disclosure Report he released last week.

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, addressing the South African National Editors Forum on Friday, also defended the provincial education department's personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement, which is now the subject of a Special Investigating Unit probe.

The SIU confirmed to Daily Maverick on Friday that it was investigating 57 PPE contracts valued at R492.6-million in the education department alone.

Earlier in the month, the provincial government released a report to Daily Maverick that was drafted by the education department's head of supply chain management, which cleared the department of any PPE irregularities.

KZN Premier releases tender report to get ahead of scandal

Zikalala told the Zoom session that the provincial government had, before the report was concluded, engaged with the SIU "to ensure that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mali Coup Leaders Promise New Election
ECOWAS to Send Team to Mali As Opposition Plans Rally
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Graft-Accused Former Mugabe VP Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.