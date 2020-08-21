South Africa: More Police Officers Arrested During Clampdown On Corruption

press release

Investigations by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit led to the arrest of three police officers for theft and defeating the ends of justice. It is alleged that in April this year; police officers detached to the Visible Policing Task Team approached a businessperson in the Tongaat CBD and accused him of selling cigarettes during the lockdown.

The police officers entered the storeroom and allegedly removed cigarettes as well as cash. A case of theft was opened at the Tongaat police station and was assigned to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for investigation. Two warrant officers aged 39 and 48 as well as a constable aged 36 were arrested. They appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court yesterday and were granted bail of R3000.00 each. The matter was adjourned to 28 October 2020.

Yesterday, three police officers from EThekwini were charged for theft and defeating the ends of justice. They were warned to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on 1 September 2020. It is alleged that the police officers were tasked to conduct compliance inspections at taverns in the Mid Illovo policing precinct during July 2019. Following these inspections, three tavern owners reported to police that the men removed cigarettes and cash, which were not accounted for. They were arrested by investigating officers from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit following a swift investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the latest arrests. "We remain committed to clean up the police service and wish to express our appreciation to citizens that bring incidents of corruption to our attention."