South Africa: Update - Three Suspected Hitmen Nabbed With High Calibre Firearms

20 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The accused, Lindokuhle Sihle Dlamini (28), Lucky Shabalala (32) and Siboniso Thulani Mpungose (34) appeared in Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court yesterday for bail application and were remanded into custody until 24 August 2020 for further investigation.

Police investigation have linked them to an incident that occurred on 01 August 2020 at 04:45,where a minibus taxi with passengers was shot and the driver lost control of the taxi in Mzinyathi at Inanda. The driver and a passenger died whereas three passengers sustained gunshot wounds. The accused are now facing additional charges of two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

