South Africa: Beneficial Ownership Disclosure Is Indispensable in the Fight Against Procurement 'Hyenas'

21 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cherese Thakur

That there are opportunists who will look at a global tragedy and see only a chance to defraud the public purse underscores an urgent need: We must know who these people are. We need beneficial ownership transparency in procurement.

Corruption costs lives. This simple truth has been grimly illustrated over the past months of national disaster, where front-line workers have had to brave conditions with insufficient or poor quality personal protective equipment.

Many of these workers have contracted the virus, and some have died.

In monetary terms, the cost of PPE tender fraud - as yet unquantified but suspected to run into hundreds of millions (if not billions) of rand - will be detrimental to the country's efforts to recover from the blow that Covid-19 has dealt to the economy. There will be a human cost to this, too, but these deaths will be harder to pinpoint, the victims unnamed.

Recent weeks have seen a number of revelations regarding the destination of public funds earmarked for the procurement of life-saving PPE by the government.

Instead of being spent on acquiring adequate supplies of quality masks, gloves, face shields and other equipment at fair prices, it appears that money has been...

