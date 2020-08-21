South Africa: Artists, Activists and Athletes Have Fun in Downtown Joburg to Increase Awareness of Women's Issues

21 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kathy Berman

The month-long Womandla Challenge led by the Katlehong Kids, who now have almost three million views of their Jerusalema dance challenge video on YouTube, lights up the streets of Maboneng in downtown Joburg every Sunday in August - Women's Month - in aid of vulnerable women and children.

Every Sunday in August 2020, the streets of Maboneng - which in seSotho means "place of light" - in downtown Johannesburg spring to life, and resonate with the kaleidoscopic images and syncopated sounds of the sizzling Katlehong Kids. The dance troupe has racked up almost three million views of its #Jerusalemachallenge on YouTube as it leads activists, artists and catalysts to gather (masked up and social distanced) in celebration of a month-long national and global #womandlachallenge to honour South Africa's heroic women, past and present.

The #womandladancechallenge, which aims to become a global viral fundraising phenomenon, is one of the many fundraising initiatives that have emerged since lockdown, and aims to be fun, accessible and inclusive. It is a project of the Inner City Community Action Network (CAN) Collective. The community action networks (CANs) are part of the many civil society and non-profit community-based organisations that have emerged across the country as...

